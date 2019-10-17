Special celebration for a special group of cancer survivors

MACON, GA (41NBC/WMGT) – Beating breast cancer is no small feat.

That is why Navicent Health threw a special celebration for survivors.

- Advertisement -

Thursday, the hospital invited the Pink Alliance Survivor Group to attend a “birthday celebration,” an annual event.

The group of breast cancer survivors meet every third Tuesday of the month, so for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the hospital staff likes to do something different.

Every year the hospital hosts a birthday-themed celebration for those with a special bond.

Keisa Jones attended the celebration and she spoke about the bond that exists between survivors.

Keisa said, “we call each other, we check on each other after treatment, chemo, radiation or whatever. We visit, whatever each other needs, that’s what we do.”

The birthday celebration included games, door prizes and lunch.

There was also plenty of pink.