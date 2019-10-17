Tropical system could bring rain, strong winds to Middle Georgia

An area of storms in the Gulf of Mexico is poised to move northeast and impact Middle Georgia over the weekend, possibly as a tropical storm. Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is forecast to strengthen and organize to become Tropical Storm Nestor by tomorrow.

Current forecasts look to bring the system on land in Florida by late Friday night or early Saturday morning. This would then push into Middle Georgia through the day on Saturday. Expect this to be an all day event Saturday, but dry weather is expected on Sunday.



Heavy rain will be the main threat to Middle Georgia, with much of the area seeing 1-3″ of rain in a short period of time. We are not anticipating any flooding across the area other than localized flooding from isolated severe storms.



We will likely see some area with tropical storm force winds, or just below. This means we cant rule out wind gusts over 40 mph through the day on Saturday. We will begin to see breezy conditions setting up on Friday night.



Along with a rain and wind threat, as with many tropical systems we will see the possibility of isolated severe storms. This could mean the possibility of a spin-up tornado embedded in a severe storm, but right now those chances look pretty low.

Be sure to have a way to get severe weather warnings now, before this system moves into the area. The 41NBC Accuweather app is free and syncs with your phones GPS so you will get warnings where you are.