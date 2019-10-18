AccuWeather’s 2019 total hurricane damage estimate is $22 billion

(AccuWeather Global Weather Center)– The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season is winding down as November nears, though it is certainly not over, as those in the South watching Tropical Storm Nestor in the Gulf of Mexico heading to Florida can attest.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for portions of the northern Gulf coast of the United States, from the Mississippi-Alabama state border to Yankeetown, Florida.

“There could still be one more named storm the rest of this season, in addition to the one in the Gulf of Mexico,” said AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

AccuWeather estimates the total damage and economic loss caused by named storms in 2019 to be $22 billion in the United States and an additional $5 billion in the Bahamas, according to AccuWeather Founder and CEO Dr. Joel N. Myers, based on an analysis incorporating independent methods to evaluate all direct and indirect impacts of the storms based on a variety of sources.

AccuWeather’s estimate includes damage to homes and businesses, as well as their contents and cars, as well as job and wage losses, farm and crop losses, storm surge to coastal areas, contamination of drinking water wells, infrastructure damage, auxiliary business losses and the long-term impact from flooding, in addition to the lingering health effects resulting from flooding and the disease caused by standing water.