Coffee and doughnuts with the sheriff

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Connecting with the community.

That is exactly what Bibb County’s Sheriff David Davis said is his favorite part of the job.

Friday morning, connecting with the community is what he did, all while the group enjoyed coffee and doughnuts.

Sheriff Davis visited clients of Alice’s Place Adult Day Program to answer their questions and address their concerns.

The owner of Alice’s Place, Patrice Duncan, spoke about why the meeting was important to her clients.

She said, “it’s good to see the sheriff, then you can put a face to the name, and so that is one of the reasons they wanted to see him.”

Sheriff Davis was not the only person to pay the folks at Alice’s Place a visit.

Local paramedics stopped by to speak with the group, followed by the Mercer University Dance Team and cheerleaders.