Georgia College students teach Baldwin County Elementary students about renewable energy

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- More than 70 Baldwin County first and second-grade students got a chance to learn about renewable energy on Friday.

Georgia College & State University held its 4th Annual Renewable Energy Day at the Centennial Center.

- Advertisement -

Fifteen Georgia College students partnered to organize the event to show Baldwin County students how energy is generated.

“To witness the growth of this event, as well as to see the intellectual growth of our own students who participated in these events over the years, is amazing,” Assistant Professor of Physics Dr.Hasitha Mahabaduge said.

Students demonstrated the power of sun, wind, water, biofuel and other sustainable sources.

“The event serves two purposes: it gives capstone experience for Georgia College students and inspiration for the elementary school students to get involved in STEM,” Mahabaduge said. “In fact, we are training these two sets of students as an army in the war against climate change.”

The experiments

Students experimented with various activities including:

Making solar cells from the juice of smashed raspberries and blackberries

Using Popsicle sticks and paper cups as spinning wind turbines to set off red lights

Watching waves move plastic tubes coiled in a wire that bob magnets up-and-down to generate an electrical current

Creating a microbial fuel cell, where naturally-occurring electrochemical processes of anaerobic bacteria break down food into energy

After the activities, Baldwin County students signed a banner pledging their commitment to conserving energy.