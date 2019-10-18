Gunbattles erupt as Mexico says El Chapo's son is located

Ovidio Guzmán López, a son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo, was detained Thursday after a government security patrol was attacked in the street, Mexico’s security minister said.

Rumors of an arrest had swirled for hours before the announcement, setting off violent gunbattles across Culiacán in Sinaloa state, home to the murderous Sinaloa Cartel, which El Chapo ran for decades before he was finally sentenced in the United States.

- Advertisement -

In a video posted to social media on Thursday night, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo Monraño confirmed that Ovidio Guzmán was among four men who were discovered by a defense and National Guard contingent after it was attacked while on patrol in Culiacán.

“During that action, one of them was identified as Ovidio Guzmán López,” Durazo said.

NBC News couldn’t immediately confirm local news reports that Guzmán, who is under indictment in the United States, had been allowed to go free to quell the violence. The governor of Sinaloa said more information would be provided Friday morning.

José Luis González Meza, a lawyer for “El Chapo’s” family, told The Associated Press that Guzmán’s family has said “Ovidio is alive and free” but that he had no more details about what had happened.

Choking smoke poured into the air and gunfire could be heard for hours as word of Guzmán’s discovery spread, according to Reuters. Vehicles and a gas station were set on fire while cartel gunmen roamed the city in trucks, at least one of which was armed with a mounted machine gun, videos posted on social media showed.

State security officials told Telemundo, NBC’s Spanish-language network, that 30 to 40 inmates escaped from Aguaruto prison in Culiacán.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news

Guzmán, who is believed to be 28 or 29, is wanted in the United States after he was indicted with his brother Joaquín on federal drug conspiracy charges in February.

Prosecutors said the brothers conspired to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States from 2008 to 2018. U.S. authorities have said Ovidio Guzmán fought to seize control of the Sinaloa Cartel after his father was extradited to the United States in 2017.

The U.S. consulate in Hermosillo said Thursday night that it was aware of the reports of violence and recommended that all U.S. citizens in the area monitor official announcements.