MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Drivers normally use headlights when driving in the dark.

But the law also requires us to have them on during certain times of the day.

- Advertisement -

Captain Brad Wolfe, who works in the Patrol Operations division for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, says anytime weather conditions disable visibility at least 500 feet in front of you, you must have headlights on.

“By law, if your headlights are not on when your windshield wipers are on, you can get a ticket,” Wolfe said. “It’s all about safety on the roads.”

Common misconception

He also says that people misunderstand the notion of driving in the rain during daylight hours.

“If there are bad weather conditions during daylight, you still have to have your headlights on,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe says it’s also the law to turn your headlights on 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset.

“It helps people see you on the road, and helps you see them, which will prevent accidents,” Wolfe said.

The Georgia state law says headlights must be on in adverse weather conditions even if the roads are properly lit by street lights.

The penalty

The law states that if you have been charged with a headlight offense. You will also be subject to a fine and 3 points on your driver’s license.