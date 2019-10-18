Heavy wind and rain cancels and postpones events in Middle Georgia

HOUSTON COUNTY:

The Salvation Army’s Safe House Remember my name ride has been cancelled. The ride was supposed to take place Saturday, October 19th at noon at Mile Branch Park in Hawkinsville.

There will be a fundraiser at Roco’s Bar in Bonaire from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The money will go to the Salvation Army’s Safe House.

The City of Perry moved the location for its Oktoberfest. The festivities will now be in Rozar Park on Saturday, October 19th from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

BIBB COUNTY:

The escorted fundraiser ride to benefit the Middle Georgia Honor Flight has been postponed. The event has been moved to Saturday, November 16th. The ride starts at Harley-Davidson in Macon at 11:30 a.m.

The Ocmulgee Alive! River Clean up at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park has been postponed. It’s now going to be held next Saturday, October 26th from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

LAURENS COUNTY:

The Carl Vinson Va Medical Center has postponed its fall festival. The event has been moved to Saturday, November 2nd from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The location for the Dublin-Laurens Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s Walk for the Cure has been moved. It will now be Dublin High School’s gym. Check in time is still 8 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m.