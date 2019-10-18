Interview: Former drug kingpin speaks about his new play

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Macon drug kingpin Jerry Anderson spent 28 years in prison for charges related to the possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. After being released in December of 2017 Jerry decided to educate the youth by way of drama. The Rise and Fall of Jerry Anderson: Redemption is a play about Jerry’s life as a drug dealer.

Watch the full interview and learn about how Anderson put the project together.

The play opens Friday, October 18th and the Historic Douglas Theater in Macon. The play starts at 6:30 and will have a second show at the same time on the 19th.