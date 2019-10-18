Kick-off for FVSU homecoming game moved up

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With the threat of rain and strong winds Saturday, the Fort Valley State athletics department announces the homecoming football game kick-off against Morehouse College, has been moved up to a 12:30 p.m.

The Wildcats original kick-off time was 2 p.m. In a news release sent from the school, says the earlier start time will be in hopes of avoiding the possible severe weather coming to the area from Tropical Storm Nestor.

The FVSU homecoming parade is still scheduled to begin at its original 9 a.m. start time.