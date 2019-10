MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare is overcrowded. Therefore, they are housing animals outside in cages as a result.

With the potential for heavy rain and strong winds this weekend, Animal Welfare is trying to secure adoptions to make room to move animals inside.

According to a Facebook post, they need to adopt out or find foster homes for 20 dogs and ten cats.

Adoption fee

The adoption fee is $35 for cats and $50 for dogs.