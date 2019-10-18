Mount de Sales, Tattnall Square Academy battle it out at Mike Garvin Stadium

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mount de Sales will square off against rival Tattnall Square Academy Friday in week nine of the End Zone’s Game of the Week.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 54-8 win over Twiggs County last Friday.

They’ve scored 50-plus points in back-to-back games, and are averaging 40 points per game so far this season.

But, they have not beat Tattnall since 2015, which means they’re looking to redeem their past losses.

It’s the 42nd matchup between the two teams, with Tattnall leading the series 33-8.

The Trojans have won three straight against the Cavs, and 21 of the last 22 meetings. However, the Trojans are coming off a 24-7 loss to Stratford last Friday.

Here are both coaches on facing each other.

THE COACHES

“Well, we have to be ready to play a physical football game,” Mount de Sales head football coach Keith Hatcher said. “We know we’re going to get that from them. We have to play well up front on both sides of the ball, play hard and hope for the best.”

“They have good skills guys,” Tattnall Square Academy head football coach Chance Jones said. “They throw it well. Their quarterback is doing a really good job. And just all around, they just do a really good job of coaching them.”