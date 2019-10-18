Museum of Aviation has more than half a million visitors this past year

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Museum of Aviation announced that they welcomed over 600,000 visitors this past year.

According to a press release, the Museum is recognized as the second-largest museum in the U.S. Air Force. It is one of only ten aviation museums in the U.S.

The Museum of Aviation opened on November 9, 1984, at 1942 Heritage Blvd, Robins AFB.

The press release says the mission of the museum is to:

Portray the history of Robins Air Force Base

Educate and inspire visitors

To honor veterans and their families

Since the opening of the museum, more than 13.8 million guests from all over the world have visited.

The free museum opens daily with the exception of holidays. The press release says there are over 600 community and military events held at the museum each year.

The Museum of Aviation is also home to the National STEM Academy.

This past year, there were over 50,000 students and teachers educated by the National STEM Academy.

Event information

The 35th Anniversary Dinner Gala will be at the museum on Saturday, November 9. The gala includes:

a plated dinner

50/50 raffle

Live music and dancing with “Big Mike and the Booty Papas”

Tickets are on sale through November 4.