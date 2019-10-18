MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The fight against fraud and identity theft took center stage Friday morning at Middle Georgia State University.

Staff members from the office of U.S. Senator David Perdue hosted a free workshop for the public.

The workshop covered current scams, fraud tactics, how to prevent identity theft and tips on protecting personal information.

Constituent Services Representative Delaney Harrison spoke at the event.

She offered advice to avoid falling victim to fraud.

Harrison said, “being guarded about the information you share with other people. Always being on the alert and not being willing to share too much information and then just knowing what to do if you do suspect that you’ve been the victim of fraud.”

According to the Senators Office, Georgia has one of the highest rates of identity theft in the nation.

This is the second Fight Fraud event held by the Senator’s Office this year.

The other event took place in Columbus.

If you suspect you are the victim of fraud, contact the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov.