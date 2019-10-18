Tropical Storm Nestor to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Middle Georgia

Tropical Storm Nestor is quickly headed for the Florida coast tonight with rain already pushing into parts of Florida and South Georgia. The current forecast track of Nestor still brings the center of the storm through Middle Georgia and thus many of the tropical impacts as well.



The center of the storm will push into Middle Georgia by tomorrow afternoon, but we will likely see the impacts beginning after midnight tonight. Heavy rain will in the morning with it waning by the late afternoon. Rain and wind should be over by Saturday night.



The main impact across Middle Georgia will be heavy rain. North of Perry we can expect 1-3″ of rain. The heaviest rain is expected to fall south of Perry with some areas picking up 3-4″ in just 24 hours.



We are not only going to see heavy rain, but gusty winds across Middle Georgia on Saturday. Most areas will see sustained winds around 20-25 mph and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

That being said areas to the south of Dublin could see wind gusts up to 50 mph. This could lead to downed trees and power lines tomorrow afternoon.



While it is the least of the threats, we will see a very small chance of an isolated spin-up tornado. Severe storms sill also be more likely in our southern counties (where the shading is dark green above).

Be sure to have a way to get your warning tomorrow as this system pushes through. Also be sure to keep your electronics charged in the case that the power goes out.