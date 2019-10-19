Meghan Markle says 'not that many people have asked if I'm OK'

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, speaks out in a new documentary about media attention and being vulnerable during pregnancy and new motherhood.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, they are vulnerable. So, that made things very challenging, when you have a newborn,” Markle says in a preview of a new documentary set to air on ABC on Oct. 23. “Not that many people have asked if I’m OK.”

“Harry and Meghan: An African Journey” follows Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, on a recent tour of Africa.

Markle’s remarks come after the royal couple sued a British tabloid newspaper for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father.

Harry accused the tabloid of editing the letter in “an intentionally destructive manner” to “manipulate” readers with an unflattering portrayal of his wife.

“I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in,” the prince said in the statement posted on the couple’s royal website.

He has also said that the media attention Markle has been receiving reminds him of the press scrutiny of his late mother, Princess Diana.

“Every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash it takes me straight back. It’s the worst reminder of her life as a opposed to the best,” he said.

Markle fans showed their support to her on social media with the hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan, which began trending on Twitter on Friday.

“Sudden prominence is a very dehumanizing experience. There’s a part of your life that you lose, & it later dawns on you that you’ll never get it back. The people who treat you like a human make all the difference,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted.

The star of NBC’s “The Good Place” Jameela Jamil also shared the video clip of Markle’s comments on Twitter saying, “I like her so much.“