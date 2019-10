MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to breastcancer.org, about 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Catching it early could save a life.

This morning we spoke with LaTasha Hill, she’s the lead mammography technologist with Navicent Health’s breast care center. She explains the importance of mammograms for early detection of breast cancer and the advantages of 3D mammograms over a traditional 2D mammogram.