Baldwin County School District opens Health Clinic for students

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County School District, Communities In Schools, along with Georgia College, announced the opening of it’s new ‘Bee Well’ School Health Clinic on Monday.

The district held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the student clinic at the Baldwin County Early Learning Center.

- Advertisement -

Superintendent Dr. Noris Price says the ‘Bee Well’ Clinic is part of a $2.5 million federal grant.

“There are a lot of barriers that our students face,” Price said. “Especially if they are economically disadvantaged, and some of those barriers are hunger, school supplies, clothing, and health care. But now we’re removing that barrier.”

The clinic will offer healthcare for Baldwin County School District students, their families, and district employees.

“We have been talking about this for over a year and looking at an opportunity that would allow us to open a health clinic,” Price said. “The opportunity came through with a grant from the federal government, and we were able to partner with communities in schools in Georgia College and won the grant.”

“This clinic will serve not only Baldwin County Public School students but their families as well and the staff,” executive director of communities and school of Milledgeville Sandy Baxter said. “This will cut down on absenteeism and hopefully remove barriers to children making good grades.”

The school-based health clinic will operate during the week and be staffed by Community Health Care Systems, which is a federally qualified health center that provides quality care regardless of insurance or ability to pay.