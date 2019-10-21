Bibb County commissioner issues alert of illegal sign placement, stealing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Commissioner Joe Allen is alerting residents about the stealing of candidates’ signs from private property. He also talked about the legality of where to place signs.

According to Commissioner Joe Allen, a number of people reported their candidate signs stolen.

Allen wants people to know that stealing from private property can lead to an arrest and fines up to $1,000 or more.

Allen also says that candidates should remind their campaign teams and supporters about illegal sign placement.

“People do not need to be putting signs on the right-of-way,” Allen said. “I don’t have a problem with signs in yards, but I am against people that go in people’s yards, and take signs.”

Commissioner Allen encourages residents who catch those in the act of stealing candidate signs and illegal sign placement to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.