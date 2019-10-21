Coroner Jones asks for donations to cremate woman killed on I-75

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County coroner Leon Jones is raising money to have the pedestrian who someone struck and killed on I-75 cremated.

Jones encourages people to send a check or money order to:

- Advertisement -

Coroner Leon Jones

111 3rd Street

Macon, Georgia 31201

Jones says “no amount is too small.”

“We still can not release the identity of the woman,” Jones said. “The accident is still under investigation.”

Jones wants to raise at least $700 for the cremation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.