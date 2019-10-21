Deputies arrest Macon man after he fought them

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he tried to fight with law enforcement.

Deputies were checking the Brookhaven Road area when they saw a person panhandling near the Dollar Tree store.

Authorities say the incident happened on October 17 around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies approached 25-year-old Dustin Wayne Thomas, of Macon. As deputies started talking to Thomas, he fled on foot.

After deputies caught Thomas in the Cookout parking lot, he tried fighting them. Nonetheless, deputies eventually detained Thomas.

The charges

Deputies took Thomas to the Bibb County Jail for a Violation of Probation warrant. Authorities also charged him with Felony Obstruction of a Peace Officer.

Authorities set Thomas’s bond at $1,850.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.