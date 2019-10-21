FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University plans to start a men’s volleyball team as one of its NCAA Division II-sponsored sports. This comes from an FVSU news release.

The news release states that FVSU will begin the program in the 2020-2021 academic year. The university received a $150,000 gift from First Point Volleyball Foundation and USA Volleyball.

FVSU officials say they are searching for the new men’s volleyball head coach.

From the FVSU President

In the news release, FVSU President Dr. Paul Jones states:

“We are proud to be on the leading edge of the establishment of men’s volleyball at the NCAA Division II level nationally. Men’s volleyball will help FVSU further distinguish itself as a unique institution where talented students are exposed to opportunities they can find at few other institutions of higher learning, including in the area of athletics. We look forward to bringing a diversity of talent to FVSU to take advantage of this dynamic sports program.”

According to USA Volleyball, men’s volleyball is experiencing rapid growth across the nation. It is also the fastest growing team sport for high school boys, growing by 22% over the past five years.