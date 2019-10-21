Houston County Superintendent named finalist for state award

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Houston County Superintendent, Dr. Mark Scott, is a finalist for Georgia Superintendent of the Year. The Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) selected four finalists based on their leadership and work with their board, staff, parents and community overall.

Board Chairman of GSSA, Fred Wilson says, “Dr. Scott is a visionary leader with proven performance. He is dedicated to the highest standards of excellence and committed to producing high-achieving students. Our Board believes he is very deserving of this recognition and strongly endorses him for Georgia’s 2020 Superintendent of the Year.”

- Advertisement -

The 2020 Superintendent of the Year will be named at a conference in December. The winner would next compete at the national level, with the national winner announced in February 2020.

Dr. Scott has served as Houston County Superintendent since June 2014. Previously he was the Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources from 2011 to 2014 and principal of Northside High School from 2008 to 2011. An educator for 31 years, he spent 10 years as a teacher before becoming an assistant principal at Baldwin High in Milledgeville. In 2000, Dr. Scott was named the Oak Hill Middle Principal, also in Milledgeville, where he served for eight years.

He earned a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction from Mercer University, a specialist degree in educational leadership from Georgia College & State University, a master’s in technological studies and a bachelor in trade and industrial education, both from the University of Georgia. A native of Milledgeville, he graduated from Georgia Military College Prep School in 1984.