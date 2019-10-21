BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Byron motel is temporarily closing and guests are looking for somewhere else to stay.

The move comes after the motel received yet another low-scoring inspection from the department of health.

After a visit from the Department of Public Health Friday, management gave the guest until 10 a.m. Monday to move out.

According to motel employee Mike Shaw, guests of the motel complained to the health department. Shaw added that the only way to fix the issues is to have everyone leave.

The motel offered either refunds or complimentary days to guests with extended stays for the inconvenience.

The violations

The Peach County Department of Public Health’s list of violations include:

heavily soiled beds, carpets, and walls

inoperable ventilation

the presence of roaches and bedbugs

Motel management says they hope to have the building up to code within the next couple of weeks.

This makes the third low-score the motel received this year.

The Department of Health says that the owners of the Budget Inn must re-apply for their license after correcting the issues if they wish to re-open.