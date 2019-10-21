Two new group homes coming to Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins Planning and Zoning officials approved a special exception project that helps add two group homes to the area.

Executive director for Houston County Association for Exceptional Citizens, Stan Blaxton, says there are nine group homes in Warner Robins. A total of 42 people live in these homes.

Each group home houses four people. There is also an apartment complex that houses ten people.

Those who live in the group homes are developmentally disabled.

A need for group homes

The Houston County Association for Exceptional Citizens will seek permission from city officials during Monday night’s council meeting. Blaxton says they need to serve at least eight more people but the need is high.

“The homes add capability to the individuals, but the state asks us every week if we have room to house more people with developmental disabilities,” Blaxton said.

Group home staff members work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week all year-long.

Blaxton says site work for the two homes will be on Myrtle Street and starts at the end of November. He expects completion of the project around 10 months from the start date.

“Both homes will cost $1.4 million,” Blaxton said. “We plan on making them the finest group homes in the state of Georgia.”