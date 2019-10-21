Tyson Foods closes after roof collapses due to Nestor

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tyson Foods in Vienna is closed Monday after the administrative building suffered damages from Saturday’s storms.

For most of Saturday, Dooly County Emergency Management Director Kenny Calhoun, says it rained lightly, until around 6:30 p.m.

“Then when we went under the tornado warning. We had wind pick up and we got just a torrential flood,” he said.

Which caused problems for people driving through Dooly County.

“I don’t remember the number, but we had an unusual amount of accidents on I-75,” Calhoun said.

The flooding from tropical storm Nestor caused problems for businesses, like Tyson Foods in Vienna. Monday, the plant closed due to the roof administrative roof collapsing.

“We don’t have any other wind damage in that area. It just seems like they had a roof failure due to the heavy rain,” he said.

In a statement from Tyson Foods, it reads in part: “The plant was not operating at that time and there were no injuries to team members. We’re grateful for the quick response and assistance of local emergency management officials.”

Calhoun say there’s no reported injuries even with the high volume of accidents on I-75.

Tyson is resuming normal operations Tuesday.

Calhoun says a cotton gin flooded because of the storm.