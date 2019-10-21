WalletHub | 3 Middle Georgia colleges ranked top 10 in state

Wesleyan College, Georgia College & State University, and Mercer University made the list of best colleges in the state.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three Middle Georgia colleges ranked in the top ten of the 2020’s Best Colleges within the state. This is according to a news release from WalletHub.

According to the personal-finance website, the three Middle Georgia colleges ranked as follows:

Wesleyan College ranked 4th

Georgia College & State University ranked 5th

Mercer University ranked 6th

WalletHub says tuition costs have more than doubled since the 1980s.

WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 33 key measures grouped into seven categories. Those categories include student selectivity, cost, financing, and career outcomes.

Georgia Institute of Technology ranked 1st, Emory University ranked 2nd, and the University of Georgia ranked 3rd.