Warner Robins PD receives grants to improve performance

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Warner Robins Police Department was approved to receive three grants to improve the overall performance of the department.

WRPD is receiving a grant for the first time in several years from the Governors Office for Highway Safety.

This grant will go towards the city’s “bat mobile” which is the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile unit.

Officers say the recreational vehicle serves as a command post for traffic checks and “safe streets.”

The WRPD plans to order equipment for the bat mobile within 90 days and updates will start in a couple of months. The “bat mobile” grant totals $21,740.

Other continued grants

WRPD will continue to receive its yearly JAG and bulletproof vest grants.

The police department shares the $36,884 JAG grant with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. This grant goes towards software, equipment, and new vehicles.

The bulletproof vest grant allows officers to receive reimbursements toward half the cost of the vest. The Department of Justice reimburses up to $14,647 for the year.