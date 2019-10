GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager. According to Jones County Sheriff, Butch Reese, the teen ran away.

A post on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page says 15 year Elijah Rivera was last seen wearing a grey sweater and beige pants in the Meadows Drive area. He’s 140 pounds and 5’9″ tall.

If you have any information that can help, call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 986-3489.