Former President Jimmy Carter falls at home, fractures pelvis

ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) – A spokeswoman says former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized with a pelvic fracture after falling at his home Monday.

According to a tweet from the Carter Center, President Cater has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus for observation and treatment. The tweet goes on to say that he’s in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.

Earlier this month, President Carter suffered another fall at his home, which required stitches.

