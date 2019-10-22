Daybreak Interview: Warner Robins City Council Candidate Eric Langston

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Election day is right around the corner. Three candidates are vying to fill Warner Robins’ post 2 city council seat.

Candidate, Eric Langston, visited Daybreak to tell voters why he should be chosen for the job.

Langston says he see’s Warner Robins becoming the universe of Middle Georgia very quickly. He says city council has an enormous role in leveraging any and all opportunity for Warner Robins.

Langston has run for city council once before. After losing two years ago, he says he ready to give it another go because he’s passionate about serving the people of Warner Robins.

Langston says one of the biggest issues that the city faces is crime. He also acknowledged that the Warner Robins police department is understaffed. Langston says one of the first things he wants to do, if elected, is to meet with Warner Robins Police Chief, John Wagner, and find out what he needs to attract new police officers. Langston says he would reach out to the state and federal governments and ask for funding to be supplied to the police department so it can recruit new officers.

Stephen Baughier and Charles Bibb are also running for Warner Robins city council, post 2. The seat was previously held by councilwoman Carolyn Robbins, who passed away in late September.

