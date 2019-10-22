BEWARE | Fraudulent contractors scam property owners in storm season

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As the season changes, people stand a chance of experiencing storm damage to their property. They also stand a chance of being scammed by unlicensed contractors.

The Better Business Bureau recently issued a warning to Crisp County residents affected by Saturday’s tornado damage. The BBB urges community members to be on alert when hiring contractors to repair damages.

- Advertisement -

According to Kelvin Collins, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Middle Georgia, property owners should make repairs to their home or business as soon as possible. However, he encourages people to exercise caution when looking for a contractor.

“People honestly wait for different storms that are going to come to the area,” Collins said. They can go in and make a profit from it. Typically natural disasters bring out the best in people, but they can bring out the worst in people as well.”

Collins says fake contractors take advantage of post-storm damage to scam property owners out of money by using shoddy materials or substandard work.

Report a scam

Related Article: Officials share safe ways to shop online as millions participate in Cyber Monday

To learn more or report a scam to the Better Business Bureau, click here.