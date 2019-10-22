Bibb County Sheriff’s Office receives multiple grants for equipment, services

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is receiving multiple grants to enhance services and bring in new equipment.

The Sheriff’s Office is receiving $3,000 from Homeland Security to provide care for detective dogs in the explosive unit.

It’s also getting a $290,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Those funds will cover three patrol cars and three full-time heat officers.

“It always helps offset some of our costs when we can get community partners, federal, and state to help with our enforcement actions,” Sheriff David Davis said.

The county is not matching the grants. The Sheriff’s Office receives these grants annually.