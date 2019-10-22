Bibb Deputies look for suspect after woman shot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting shot that happened on Jeffersonville Road near Roseview Drive, Tuesday night.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old black female shot in the right leg. Deputies say the victim was walking on Jeffersonville Road when an unknown suspect began shooting. No one else was injured during the incident.

The victim was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health for treatment, and is listed in stable condition. There is no information on the suspect at this time.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.