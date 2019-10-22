Dublin woman hits a 13-year-old pedestrian who she reportedly mistook as a deer

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin police say a car struck a 13-year-old pedestrian on Payne Road in Laurens County. This is according to a Dublin Police report.

Authorities say the incident happened on Oct. 22 around 6:55 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Authorities identified the driver as Katherine Rozier, of Dublin. She was reportedly traveling east on Payne Road when 13-year-old John Eason attempted to cross the road while waiting on a school bus.

As Eason started crossing, Rozier struck him with her 2015 Chevy Sonic.

Authorities say Rozier reported that she assumed she hit a deer and continued driving until she found a safe area to assess the damage to her vehicle. After seeing the damage, she returned to the scene to look for the deer and discovered she struck Eason.

Authorities say Rozier called 911 and made contact with someone at a nearby home who helped her render aid until Laurens County EMS arrived.

Officers say the EMS took Eason to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon. The hospital lists Eason in critical condition.

This incident is still under investigation.