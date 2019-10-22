Warner Robins city employees can attend school tuition-free

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The tuition reimbursement program for Warner Robins city employees now offers staff members a chance to go to school for free.

The tuition reimbursement program normally requires employees to pay tuition costs upfront and then the city repays them at the end of the quarter.

- Advertisement -

The city started the program in 2011 but changed it in 2014.

Mayor Randy Toms says Georgia Military College made a partnership offer.

In this new partnership, employees can attend school tuition-free from the beginning. The city pays full tuition at the end of the quarter.

“As long as the employee gets good grades and follows the rules and responsibilities, the city will pay full tuition,” Mayor Toms said. “We want to show our employees that we are interested in their development and how important they are to us.”