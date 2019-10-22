Cool, dry weather moves in for a few days

A cold front rolled through Middle Georgia, relatively uneventfully, bringing dry air to the area for the next few days. Although we are still in a drought, a few dry days will be nice and temps stay mainly in the low 70’s.

Weekend

By Friday we see the next (potentially) big change in our forecast across the southeast. As per the weather models below, there are a few options as far as what can happen this weekend, and honestly it’s still a tricky forecast.



The GFS model brings heavy rain to much of Middle Georgia through the weekend and cooler temps. The European model would keep the bulk of the rain to the west in Mississippi and Alabama. Still something to watch as we head into the weekend.



It would definitely be wise to make a plan b for any outdoor activities this weekend

Extended Forecast



Based off the general uncertainty in the weekend forecast I am going with an in-between forecast at the moment. Regardless there are still a few chances for storms heading into the start of next week.