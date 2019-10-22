Fire fatalities down to zero in Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Fire Department announced a decrease in fire fatalities in Macon.

According to the U.S Fire Administration, more than 80 fire fatalities happened in Georgia during 2018.

- Advertisement -

However, that number does not include Bibb County.

“The last few years we’ve had a decrease in fire deaths in 2015 in Macon-Bibb,” Fire Educator Jeremy Webb said. “We had 15 fire deaths in 2016, ten in 2017, seven in 2018, and last year we actually had zero.”

In connection with Fire Prevention Month, Webb says the Fire Department continues to implement safety measures to keep Bibb County residents safe through educational courses and events.

Related Article: Crews battling house fire off Crescent Avenue in Macon

“It’s dramatically decreasing every year, and we try to hit the ground running year-round,” Webb said. “We do smoke alarm test with schools, public events for churches, public assemblies, and training on evacuation drills.”

The Bibb County Fire Department urges community members to prepare accordingly to keep fatalities down.

“When community members change batteries out of smoke alarms, it helps us keep that number down to zero deaths,” Webb said.

For more information, click here.