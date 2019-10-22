Food truck vendors can now go to Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Food Trucks can now operate within the city limits of Warner Robins.

City officials passed the ordinance during the council meeting on Monday night. Council members voted to allow food trucks to do business within the city limits.

Mayor Randy Toms says there are still rules and regulations but the city wants to get on board with food truck events.

Councilmember Tim Thomas says the idea came about when the recreation director said the Walk at Sandy Run generated lots of traffic.

“The director wants to start having events at the park that includes food truck vendors,” Thomas said.

The ordinance

The ordinance states that food trucks must have licenses every time they sell products.

It also says the city requires the following:

parent company name (if applicable)

vendor name

I.D.

food truck’s location during vending

tag number

landowner’s permission prior to the sell of food

The Mobile Food Vendor Business License Fee for one-year costs $150. The fee for a food truck permit for each event within the city limit costs $25.

Yuleshia Parker, the owner of Queens Concession and Catering, says the opportunity to come into Warner Robins will bring positive events into the city.

“I love what I do, and I love being able to be a blessing in someone’s life,” Parker said. “Food vendors will benefit from being able to come into Warner Robins.”