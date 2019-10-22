WANTED | Man fires shots at Bowden Homes in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help identifying and finding a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting.

Deputies say the incident happened in the 2300 block of Houston Avenue at Bowden Homes around 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say deputies responded to shots fired call at the apartment complex.

When deputies arrived, they found no suspects. However, they noticed damage to a vehicle.

Investigators arrived and collected several shell casings. They also found images of a man running from the incident location with a gun in hand.

No one reported any injuries in this incident.

Photographs from the security camera

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.