UPDATE | Authorities found missing 12-year-old boy in Jones County

UPDATE | Jones County Sheriff’s deputies say they found 12-year-old Aiden Kennedy.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Local, state and federal agencies are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff’s deputies identified the boy as Aiden Kennedy. Authorities believe he is in the Round Oak/Wayside area of Jones County.

Description

Deputies describe Aiden as:

      • white male
      • stands 5 foot in height
      • weighs between 50 and 60 lbs
      • black hair
      • pale skin
      • mole on the base of his neck on the right side

Authorities say Aiden was last seen in the Monticello Hwy/Round Oak area.

Anyone with information

If you or your child knows of Aiden’s whereabouts, please call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 986-3489.