UPDATE | Jones County Sheriff’s deputies say they found 12-year-old Aiden Kennedy.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Local, state and federal agencies are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff’s deputies identified the boy as Aiden Kennedy. Authorities believe he is in the Round Oak/Wayside area of Jones County.

Description

Deputies describe Aiden as:

white male stands 5 foot in height weighs between 50 and 60 lbs black hair pale skin mole on the base of his neck on the right side



Authorities say Aiden was last seen in the Monticello Hwy/Round Oak area.

Anyone with information

If you or your child knows of Aiden’s whereabouts, please call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 986-3489.