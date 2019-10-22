UPDATE | Jones County Sheriff’s deputies say they found 12-year-old Aiden Kennedy.
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Local, state and federal agencies are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Jones County.
Jones County Sheriff’s deputies identified the boy as Aiden Kennedy. Authorities believe he is in the Round Oak/Wayside area of Jones County.
Description
Deputies describe Aiden as:
- white male
- stands 5 foot in height
- weighs between 50 and 60 lbs
- black hair
- pale skin
- mole on the base of his neck on the right side
Authorities say Aiden was last seen in the Monticello Hwy/Round Oak area.
Anyone with information
If you or your child knows of Aiden’s whereabouts, please call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 986-3489.