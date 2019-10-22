Organizations bring clarity on Tom Fontaine project

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Underprivileged kids in Macon will have a new place to play. The Macon Housing Authority is working on a project to renovate the Tom Fontaine Park.

The park in west Macon was once in disrepair. Macon Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities and the Macon Housing Authority are partnering to renovate the ballpark.

“Both of the fields at Tom Fontaine have been resorted with sprinkler systems in place,” Macon RBI Administrator Jeff Battcher said.

Currently, Macon Little League utilizes the field. As part of the project, they were to be included in the conversations.

However, there’s concern coming from both the little league and the community.

“My concern is that we’ll still have the support especially on the maintenance aspect,” RBI President Freddie Stewart said.

However, Battcher says the project isn’t leaving out the little league.

Access to the park

Adjacent from Tom Fontaine Park is a housing project community. Battcher says the park will be available to those families as well.

“200 kids will now have the availability just to walk right over and play not only baseball and softball, but the plan is to have soccer, flag football, and lacrosse,” Battcher said.

Battcher says the project is really a grand slam for the entire community.

“Just because you’re poor, doesn’t mean you can’t have access to the best quality fields,” Battcher said.

The Boys and Girls Club, along with housing projects around the area, will also utilize the fields.

During the summer, Cal Ripken announced a donation to the project by building an additional multi-purpose field.

The expected completion date for the project is January 1.