Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 14-18

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 14 and Friday, October 18. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Chili’s Bar and Grill

2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)

61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Longhorn Steakhouse

2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Hampton Inn (FS)

2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

La Quinta Inn & Suites (FS)

1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

AMC Milledgeville 6 (FS)

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Fairfield Inn and Suites Milledgeville (FS)

2631 A NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Octagon Cafe

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Holiday Inn Express & Suites

2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

AJ’s to Go

400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Applebee’s

106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Tansanville Sport Bar

120 W GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Bibb County:

McKibben Lane Elementary School (FS)

990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Back Porch Too (FS)

2400 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Ballard Hudson Middle School

1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Holiday Inn Express

4970 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Overtime Bar and Grill

2455 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Macon Smiles LLC (FS)

570 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Tzango @ Laniers

336 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Sleep Inn (FS)

3928 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Papa John’s

265 TOM HILL SR BLVD A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Macon Beer Company

458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Burger King

1188 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Bibb County Schools Nutrition Central Kitchen (FS)

2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

S O A R (FS)

2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Alexander II School Nutrition (FS)

1156 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Elam Alexander @ Burke (FS)

2051 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

New China Grill & Buffet

5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

CC Fish House

4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Nu-Way Weiners

5572 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Nu-Way Weiners

148 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Agnes Barden Elementary School (Food Service)

2521 ANDERSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Zaxby’s

1680 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Captain D’s

1342 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Northside Cheers

3852 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Vista Bar and Lounge

3642 WEST NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Houston County:

Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites

205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Phoenix Pointe BHS (FS)

940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Church Home Rehabilitation and Healthcare (FS)

2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Georgia Bob’s

107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Shane’s Rib Shack

2907 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Every Day Wings & Things

100 A GUNN RD STE 2 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Microtel (FS)

110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

American Deli

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Booger Bear’s Grill

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Booger Bear’s Grill – Mobile

609 FOREST LAKE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

American Wings & Deli

1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Burger King

1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

IHOP

1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Huddle House

215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Northside High School (FS)

926 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Perry High School (FS)

1307 NORTH AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Wingate by Wyndham (FS)

4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

The Carriage House (FS)

125 S LANGSTON CIR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Bigos Bistro

3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Decadent: A Coffee and Dessert Bar

1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Buffalo Grill

6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Fresh Pie Pizza

6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Yami Crab

210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

The Butcher Shop

1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Papa John’s

322 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Casa Mexico II

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

McDonald’s

793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Waffle House

310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Bonaire Elementary School (FS)

100 ELM ST BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Bonaire Middle School (FS)

100 ELM ST BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Huntington Middle School (FS)

206 WELBORN RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Pizza Hut

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Freddy’s

678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Yami Yami

770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Smoothie King

770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Which Wich

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

American Deli

494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Wild Wing Cafe

714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Cracker Barrel

2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Larry’s Giant Subs

789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

McDonalds – Walmart

789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Shanghai Restaurant

2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Firehouse Subs

408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Chicken Salad Chick

4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Jones County:

Macon Subway

285 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Laurens County:

Cracker Barrel

104 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1630 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken

2182 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Monroe County:

Subway

160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Monroe County Jail (FS)

160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Burger King

179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

La Quinta Inn (FS)

400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Subway – Walmart

180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Pizza Hut

53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Putnam County:

McDonald’s

105 OAK ST PO BOX 4564 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019

Subway

201 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Oconee Marathon Subway

891 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019

Twiggs County:

Subway

13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019

Middle Georgia Motorsports Park Concession Stand

460 WOODLAND RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019

Upson County:

Sonic Drive-In

1112 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019