Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 14-18

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 14 and Friday, October 18. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Chili’s Bar and Grill
2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)
61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Longhorn Steakhouse
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Hampton Inn (FS)
2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
La Quinta Inn & Suites (FS)
1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
AMC Milledgeville 6 (FS)
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Fairfield Inn and Suites Milledgeville (FS)
2631 A NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Octagon Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Holiday Inn Express & Suites
2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
AJ’s to Go
400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Applebee’s
106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Tansanville Sport Bar
120 W GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Bibb County:
McKibben Lane Elementary School (FS)
990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Back Porch Too (FS)
2400 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Ballard Hudson Middle School
1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Holiday Inn Express
4970 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Overtime Bar and Grill
2455 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Macon Smiles LLC (FS)
570 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Tzango @ Laniers
336 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Sleep Inn (FS)
3928 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Papa John’s
265 TOM HILL SR BLVD A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Macon Beer Company
458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Burger King
1188 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Bibb County Schools Nutrition Central Kitchen (FS)
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
S O A R (FS)
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Alexander II School Nutrition (FS)
1156 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Elam Alexander @ Burke (FS)
2051 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
New China Grill & Buffet
5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
CC Fish House
4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Nu-Way Weiners
5572 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Nu-Way Weiners
148 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Agnes Barden Elementary School (Food Service)
2521 ANDERSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Zaxby’s
1680 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Captain D’s
1342 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Northside Cheers
3852 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Vista Bar and Lounge
3642 WEST NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Houston County:
Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites
205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Phoenix Pointe BHS (FS)
940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Church Home Rehabilitation and Healthcare (FS)
2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Georgia Bob’s
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Shane’s Rib Shack
2907 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Every Day Wings & Things
100 A GUNN RD STE 2 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Microtel (FS)
110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Booger Bear’s Grill
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Booger Bear’s Grill – Mobile
609 FOREST LAKE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
American Wings & Deli
1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Burger King
1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
IHOP
1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Huddle House
215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Northside High School (FS)
926 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Perry High School (FS)
1307 NORTH AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Wingate by Wyndham (FS)
4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
The Carriage House (FS)
125 S LANGSTON CIR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Bigos Bistro
3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Decadent: A Coffee and Dessert Bar
1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Buffalo Grill
6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Fresh Pie Pizza
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Yami Crab
210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
The Butcher Shop
1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Papa John’s
322 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Casa Mexico II
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
McDonald’s
793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Bonaire Elementary School (FS)
100 ELM ST BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Bonaire Middle School (FS)
100 ELM ST BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Huntington Middle School (FS)
206 WELBORN RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Pizza Hut
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Freddy’s
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Yami Yami
770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Smoothie King
770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Which Wich
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
American Deli
494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Cracker Barrel
2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Larry’s Giant Subs
789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
McDonalds – Walmart
789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Shanghai Restaurant
2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Firehouse Subs
408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Chicken Salad Chick
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Jones County:
Macon Subway
285 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Laurens County:
Cracker Barrel
104 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1630 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2182 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Monroe County:
Subway
160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Monroe County Jail (FS)
160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Burger King
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
La Quinta Inn (FS)
400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Subway – Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Putnam County:
McDonald’s
105 OAK ST PO BOX 4564 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2019
Subway
201 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Oconee Marathon Subway
891 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2019
Twiggs County:
Subway
13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2019
Middle Georgia Motorsports Park Concession Stand
460 WOODLAND RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019
Upson County:
Sonic Drive-In
1112 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2019