Roadway fatalities down for drivers, up for pedestrians

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –

Roadway fatalities numbers are down for the second year in a row.

- Advertisement -

The U.S. Department of Transportation ‘s National Traffic Safety Administration outlined the findings in a report released Tuesday.

The data says 2018 had 913 fewer fatalities than 2017.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Acting Administrator James Owens says, two main factors contributed to the decrease.

Owens said, “your odds of surviving are much greater if you are in a newer, newer vehicle than if you are in a car that is 10 or 20 years old. Also, crash avoidance technologies that many new cars come equipped with now, can help prevent crashes in the first place.”

On the flip side, pedestrian and pedal-cyclist involved fatalities are on the rise.

The same report says there was a 3.4 percent increase in pedestrian deaths and 6.3 percent increase among pedal-cyclist.

Owens says new technology might also aid with bringing those numbers down, but there is one challenge. He said, “we understand that there’s some challenges in the technology for night-time incidents and our research group is shifting gears now to start focusing on night-time testing procedures.”

Rachel Umana, Executive Director of Bike Walk Macon says infrastructure is the most important way to address pedestrian and pedal-cyclist fatalities. “One in three people in Macon-Bibb, according to our last long range transportation plan, do not have a driver’s license,” said Umana.

The U.S. Department of Transportation ‘s report says that fatalities both by those walking and those on bikes occur overwhelming after dark.

the best way to protect yourself is to wear reflective clothing, travel with a light and be predictable with your movements.