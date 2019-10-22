Undefeated Mount de Sales to face FPD at George S. Johnson Memorial Stadium

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mount de Sales Cavaliers visit the First Presbyterian Day Vikings on Friday in our Game of the Week.

The Cavaliers improved to 7-0 after a big 35-13 win over rival Tattnall Square Academy last Friday.

Their offense is averaging 39.2 points per game, and their defense is allowing just 10.7 points per game.

It’s the 36th matchup between the two teams. FPD leads the series with a record of 21-13-1.

However, Mount de Sales took last year’s matchup by a score of 48-7.

Here’s Mount de Sales head football coach Keith Hatcher on the matchup against the Vikings.

THE COACH

“Well, FPD, they’re hot. They’ve played really well lately. We’ve seen them on film, and it’s going to be a really tough game. They’re another well-coached football team in Macon. Another one of those Macon rivalry games where all the kids are really excited about it, so we know it’s going to be a really tough game.”

Senior quarterback Dexter Williams – who came up huge in the Cavs win last week – says you can’t take FPD lightly.

THE QUARTERBACK

“FPD this Friday. They have a better team than they’ve had in the past. They play hard. I mean, we have to have a good week of practice. A good week of preparation to beat this team.”