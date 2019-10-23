Bibb County Coroner: Woman found dead in Macon hotel

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman’s body was found at a hotel in Macon early Wednesday morning.

According to Bibb County Coroner, Leon Jones, 58 year old Valerie Cross was found dead at the Macon Inn on Riverside Drive around 4 a.m.

Jones says he does not know the cause of death at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Jones also needs help tracking down Cross’ family. If you know who they are or where they are, contact him or Deputy Coroner, Lonnie Miley, at (478)256-6714.