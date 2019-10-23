Ballard-Hudson Middle School spreads awareness to stop bullying

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – In an effort to bring awareness to bullying prevention, Ballard-Hudson Middle School held Unity Day Wednesday.

Nearly one in four students say they have experienced bullying at school. Many have experienced cyber bullying too.

With those statistics, Ballard-Hudson Middle School is taking a stand by bringing awareness to bullying prevention.

“Bullying is something that you should not be proud of,” student Zoey McGuinness said.

“We shouldn’t bully because if we bully, then we could hurt people’s feelings,” student Kiara Seals said.

Students held hands and pledged to unite against bullying.

“My mama always told me what comes around goes around, so treat people how you want to be treated, student Isiah Rachal said.

Isiah Rachal says after witnessing his friend being bullied in the past, he stands against.

“If you are being bullied, then you should report it to a teacher or any close adult,” Rachal said.

After the pledge, school administrators released balloons as a remembrance for those who have been bullied, and for those who have lost their lives to it.

“I think the thing that we try to stress to students the most and parents is that words hurt, and sometimes you never know what a person may be already going through,” School Counselor Karen Daniel said. “ Name-calling and jokes may push them to the edge and cause them to hurt themselves.”

The school has also implemented ways to allow students to discuss bullying issues with the faculty or staff.