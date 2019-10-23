Bibb County Sheriff’s Office receives grant to send homeless home for holidays

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is addressing homelessness in downtown Macon.

A grant from the Peyton Anderson Foundation is helping the sheriff’s office make that possible. According to Sheriff David Davis, Macon-Bibb is seeing an influx of homeless people.

The Peyton Anderson Foundation Grant

With the $5,000 grant, Davis says deputies can help the homeless return to their families for the holidays. He says the grant helps the sheriff’s office and other entities find a long-term solution for the homeless.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas expressed concerns about this “being a plan to round up the homeless to put them in jail or run them out of Macon.”

Sheriff Davis promises not to arrest the homeless or push them away. This is simply to get the homeless “home.”

“We found that some of them were here stranded, some of them had been brought here from other towns, some of them don’t have a way to get back home,” Sheriff Davis said.

Davis says the grant will pay for transportation and education for the homeless. It’s still in the early stages of planning, so there’s not a timeline yet.