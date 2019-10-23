Daybreak Interview: Warner Robins City Council Candidate Charles Bibb

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Election day is right around the corner. Three candidates are vying to fill Warner Robins’ post 2 city council seat.

Candidate, Charles Bibb, visited Daybreak to tell voters why he should be chosen for the job.

Bibb says he’s passionate about Warner Robins and serving the people who live there. He said after watching how city council has been handling things for the last few years, he knew he needed to run.

Bibb says city council needs to be more transparent with Warner Robins’ citizens. He says he understands some matters need to be done behind closed doors, but not everything.

Bibb says if he’s elected, he wants a forensic audit to be done. He says council should see the city’s financials and where the money is going.

Stephen Baughier and Eric Langston are also running for Warner Robins city council, post 2. The seat was previously held by councilwoman Carolyn Robbins, who passed away in late September.

