Dry air will move away as we head into the weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Cool and dry air will hang around through tomorrow morning, but changes are on the way as we head towards the weekend.

TONIGHT.

High pressure centered over the southeast will allow for clear skies and cool temperatures tonight. By the time you wake up tomorrow morning, temperatures are going to be in the middle to upper 40’s across the area.

TOMORROW.

We will start off the day with a few clouds, but as we move into the afternoon and evening more clouds will begin to stream into our area ahead of increasing rain chances. Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will top out in the low to middle 70’s. An isolated rain shower cannot be ruled out after the evening commute either. Under a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow evening, temperatures will be running in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

After a few dry days across the Peach State, we flip the script beginning on Friday. Waves of light rain and a few showers are expected as we head into the weekend. Between now and the end of the weekend, rain totals are expected to be less than one inch area-wide.

